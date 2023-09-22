Kelly Clarkson isn’t looking for love in the wake of her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

The ‘Since You’ve Been Gone’ singer, 41, filed for divorce from businessman Blackstock, 46, in June 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage, and has now revealed she doesn’t have a boyfriend and probably won’t for a while.

She told fans during an Instagram Live on Friday (22.09.23): “Do I have a boyfriend? No! And not looking. You know why? I love being single.

“I have two kids, two dogs, three rabbits, a hamster, multiple jobs – there’s a lot going on.

“And, you know, you think you’re going to spend the rest of your life with somebody, and you don’t. That’s hard to start over.”

Not long after splitting from Brandon, mum-of-two Kelly moved to New York City with their daughter River Rose, nine, and son Remington ‘Remy’ Alexander, seven, to host her self-titled talk show.

She joked in December 2021 she would be “single forever” after going through such a tumultuous divorce.

And during an episode of ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’, the singer admitted she struggles to spot “red flags” in her partners, which she said led to her taking a break from dating.

She added: “I’m always that person that’s like, ‘Oh, I don’t know. Maybe they were having an off day’.”

Kelly has said her move to New York has helped get her back on her feet.

She said in a separate Instagram Live: “I love living here, and I’m a Texas girl, so I did not think I was gonna love it so much. But you will see this face all the time at the park. I love walking around.

“(The kids) love getting on the subway. My son doesn’t allow us to stand near him, so he looks like he’s by himself. He’s seven!

“I was like, ‘OK’ and he’s like, ‘No, I’m alone’. But I love it here. I think it’s what you surround yourself with.”

Kelly released a bitter break-up album earlier this year called ‘Chemistry’ that detailed the “good, the bad and the ugly” of her relationship with Brandon.

On Thursday (21.09.23) she released an extended version of the record with five new tracks.