'Evil Dead: The Game' will no longer be developed and the Nintendo Switch port has been cancelled.

The asymmetric survival horror game only arrived on May 13, 2022, and it will not be getting any new content or be coming to the hybrid console after all.

In a social media statement, developer Saber Interactive said: "Today, we have made the decision to not pursue the development of new content for Evil Dead: The Game. We also confirm that we will not be releasing a Nintendo Switch version of the game.”

The game was hit with delays having initially been set to release in 2021 before Saber Interactive and publisher Boss Team Games announced that it would be delayed until February 2022, before eventually arriving three months later.

Saber reassured users that servers will be kept online for the "foreseeable" and that it will do its best to fix any major issues for the time being.