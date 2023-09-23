Daniel Brown has paid tribute to his 'Your Lucky Day' star Angus Cloud.

The director is preparing for the release of his movie - which tells the story of a man who wins the lottery but dies shortly after finding out his numbers came up - but admitted it is bittersweet as Angus passed away earlier this year.

In the movie, Angus played a drug dealer who held up the lottery winner.

Brown told Variety: "I remember listening to an interview where Angus was talking about fame and having a hard time. And I just thought he was such a sweetheart that it would be OK, that it would work out because he was just so genuinely kind.

"Maybe because I am a dad, I think about directing a little bit as being a dad to your cast. You’re there to take care of them. So I was imagining the future. I thought we would watch the movie together and I could say to Angus, ‘Hey, look how great you are.’ I was hoping it would get him more parts. I was hoping I would see him in other things.

"You know, you don’t make a small movie for no one to see it. So I just have all this wealth of responsibility for people to see it for him. I just hoped he would have loved it. And I hoped he would be proud of himself.

"It’s not really even mine anymore. It’s really for him."

Brown revealed it was his wife who encouraged him to cast 'Euphoria' star Cloud, 25 - who died from an accidental overdose - in the movie.

He said: "I had written the script again and shared it with my wife. While I was out of town on a shoot, she had watched all of ‘Euphoria,’ and she said, ‘You know, who should be in your movie? It should be this guy, Angus Cloud.’ But she called him Fezco.

“Other people were acting, for lack of a better word. Where it felt like when Angus said it, it was something that he could actually say. It didn’t feel like an affectation. I think in the script, Sterling was a bit of a motormouth. Angus wasn’t exactly that, but he could bring this other level that was way better.

“It was a little bit of a leap for both of us. I had never directed a feature and he never had a movie that was really just his.

“He was just there to be with other people and be present.

“We always talk about acting as listening. And I think Angus did that better than almost anyone I’ve ever seen. People would say their lines, and then he sort of would take that in and react to it. As if he had just heard it himself."