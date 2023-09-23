Newly married Olly Murs finds it "odd" wearing a wedding ring.

The pop star tied the knot with bodybuilder Amelia during a three-day extravaganza on the privately-owned Osea Island in the Blackwater Estuary in Essex in July.

And one thing he's finding bizarre is wearing a wedding band on his finger as he has never worn jewellery before.

He gushed to new! magazine of life as a married man: "I can’t describe it, but when you meet the right one and you’re in love and you get married and you have that special day together - you become one.

I feel really happy. Without sounding cheesy, it’s just lovely and special."

On getting to grips with having a ring on all the time, he added: "I keep touching it, I’ve never worn jewellery in my life, so it’s really hard for me. I’ve never worn watches or anything - I just don’t like jewellery on me - but the ring is really important. I was very excited about having it, but it feels a bit odd at times."

Olly recently admitted seeing Amelia in her Pallas Couture gown caused him to become teary.

He told HELLO!: "I was blown away by how amazing it was. It was quite magical – the perfect celebration of our love. Seeing Amelia walk down the aisle was something I’ll never ever forget. She looked out of this world.

"I was on the brink of crying at any moment. When my nephews walked down the aisle, I was gone, then when Amelia came in – oh my God! My mum said she hasn’t seen me cry like that since I was four years old!"

Amelia worked with Australia-based bridal house Pallas Couture for months on her gown, which featured detachable sleeves, a sweeping train and a veil embroidered with their names and wedding date.

However, she admitted keeping the dress a secret from Olly was tough.

She said: "I remember thinking: 'How am I going to make this work – they are on the other side of the world?' I would pretend to Olly I had early work calls so I could do fittings over FaceTime."