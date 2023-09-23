The Nintendo Switch 2 will reportedly share some similarities with the PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One.

A leaked email - written by Chris Schnakenberg, Activision's head of platform strategy and partner relations - has teased some details of the much-anticipated console, suggesting that it will be more like the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles than the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

The leaked document explains: "Given the closer alignment to Gen8 platforms in terms of performance and our previous offerings on PS4 / Xbox One, it is reasonable to assume we could make something compelling for the NG Switch as well. (sic)"

Meanwhile, Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser previously revealed that the company is always considering "how technology can enhance gameplay experiences".

He told the Washington Post newspaper: "We are always looking at technology and how technology can enhance gameplay experiences. It’s not technology for technology’s sake.

"It’s how specifically can technology enhance a gameplay experience. And then where do you apply that technology? Do you want to apply it on current existing hardware or platforms, or do you want to wait for the next platform? And then what’s the right gameplay experience with that?

"There’s a host of factors that goes into it, and it’s something we’re always looking at."