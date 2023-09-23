Pete Davidson is dating Madelyn Cline.

One month after his romance with 'Bodies Bodies Bodies' co-star Chase Sui Wonders ended, former 'SNL' star Pete has reportedly moved on with 'Outer Banks' actress Madelyn.

A source told Us Weekly: "Pete and Madelyn are dating. They spent the night together at the Beverly Hills Hotel and then had breakfast together there the next morning. They were really low-key and kept things casual, wearing baseball hats.”

Pete, 29, and Madelyn, 25, are said to have only recently started dating.

Pete and Chase Sui ended their romance in August, with a source telling Us Weekly at the time: "There’s no bad blood or any hard feelings between them. Their relationship had simply run its course and they decided they just wanted different things.”

Madelyn was most recently linked to Zack Bia and she also dated her 'Outer Banks' costar Chase Stokes from 2020 until 2021.

Pete has previously been linked to a host of high-profile women, including Emily Ratajkowski, Phoebe Dynevor, Kaia Gerber and Kate Beckinsale.

He was engaged to Ariana Grande in 2016 and dated Kim Kardashian from October 2021 until August 2022.

Speaking previously on the 'Real Ones With Jon Bernthal' podcast, he said: “I’m in my 20s and I’ve dated people. And for some reason, that’s very crazy and interesting to people. I don’t think it’s interesting. I’ve been in show business for, like, half my life almost — for 14 or 15 years and on a national TV show. In 12 years, I’ve dated 10 people. I don’t think that’s that crazy, but to some people, that’s very interesting. That became all anyone would talk about."