Emma Watson has gone back to university.

The 33-year-old actress - who graduated from Brown University with a bachelor's degree in English literature in 2014 - has enrolled in a part-time Master’s degree at Oxford.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "The course is for older adults and can be done on a part-time basis, which is perfect for Emma’s schedule.

"She only has to be on site for four or five days a year because she can do the rest of the course online from home."

And, Emma is expected to have a security team with her when she does attend the university, because she has suffered some safety scares recently.

The insider said: "Because she’s a famous actress, she’ll have a security team looking after her whenever she has classes to go to.

"There have been a few incidents recently and she is taking every precaution necessary to ensure her safety.”

A man was arrested during a Ralph Lauren fashion show in New York this month on suspicion of attempting to gain access to her dressing room and Emma has been feeling concerned.

The source added: "She flew to Milan with a specialist team from the UK, and Prada provided another security detail to guard her room overnight.

"There were lots of famous models and celebrities staying at the Palazzo Parigi where Emma stayed.

"She was worried the people who had been messaging her could be among the fans outside.”

The man has denied criminal trespass and disorderly conduct and will return to court next month.