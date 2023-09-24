Kylie Minogue won't change her style in order to satisfy her critics.

The 55-year-old pop star insists she'll continue to wear whatever she wants - regardless of what her critics say.

Kylie told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "It’s not about being sexy, it’s about being yourself. I’m not going down to Tesco’s in thigh boots and a catsuit, but in Popland that is me.

"I don’t even call it sexy as even that feels passe.

"I am happy there is a strength in inhabiting your own playfulness, your own confidence and empowerment.

"It is an acceptance and kind of daring to feel confident with yourself and be at ease. I am really comfortable with what I am doing."

Kylie has enjoyed critical and commercial success with 'Padam Padam' - the hit single that she released earlier this year - and the pop star feels proud of what she's managed to achieve at this stage of her career.

She said: "It doesn’t irk me when they call it a comeback but I find it funny, as I ­literally haven’t stopped.

"I didn’t come out with 'Padam' or this album raging against the machine, but I find myself in this position and I am just really thankful that it is coming with positivity.

"Soon ageism will be so uncool you just won’t do it. Just let that person live and breathe in their space. Of course it was evident to me that something was happening with 'Padam'."

Kylie has also stressed the importance of being more "accepting" of people - regardless of their age.

She explained: "You know, there is life and beauty in every decade of your life.

"I have gone from being the kid - the youngest person in the music scene - and having that, ‘Well, what do you know - you’re only 18 years old’ to now.

"So I have gone through every decade and thankfully, if people are talking about ageism in music, it is talking about it in relation to ‘we shouldn’t be talking about it’.

"It is almost irrelevant. I think younger generations are so open-minded they are not bothered about it."