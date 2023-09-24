Vogue Williams wants to move back to Ireland one day.

The 37-year-old star – who has children Theodore, five, Gigi, three, and Otto, 17 months, with husband Spencer Matthews – is very happy in London with her family at the moment but she’s hoping to “spend [the] future” back in her home country.

She told Britain’s HELLO magazine: “I want to spend more time with the kids in Ireland because it’s such a chilled place, I feel automatically relaxed when I go there.

“I would love to be able to spend my future there.

“But in the grand scheme of things, that won’t be any time soon.

“We love London at the moment, but you just never know.”

Vogue adores being a mother and loves the personality differences in her children.

She said: “I would love to keep them at the age they are as they’re so fascinating.

“They are hilarious and all so different.

“I just want them to have a great childhood and enjoy themselves.”

While the ‘My Therapist Ghosted Me’ presenter admitted she’s very “organised”, she is happy to go with the flow when it comes to her family.

She said: “Every day a ball is dropped but you have to be chill about it as well.

“It’s so important to me that I have time with the kids every day and I’m lucky that I don’t have a nine-to-five job, so I get to spend a lot of time with them.”

Vogue believes it is important to carve out time for just her and Spencer without the kids.

She said: “It’s a couple of hours out of our day where we just literally hang out together. We are big on date nights, as well as spending time with friends and family.”