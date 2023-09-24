Rockstar hasn't shown "quite the same urgency" to release 'Grand Theft Auto 6'.

The video game company has enjoyed huge success with the money-spinning franchise - but the landscape of the industry has changed over recent years and Rockstar isn't under any real financial pressure to release the much-anticipated game.

Games journalist Jason Schreier told Sky News: "Rockstar had a period in the 2000s and early 2010s, where they released games almost yearly.

"They had a wide distribution of studios across the world, so while a team in Scotland was making 'GTA', San Diego would make 'Red Dead Redemption'."

Jason also observed that 'Grand Theft Auto' - which is often abbreviated to just 'GTA' - is more successful than some of the best-known franchises in the history of the video game industry, including 'Final Fantasy'.

The industry expert explained: "They've made one of the most successful games of all time. It's outsold entire franchises, even some of gaming's biggest like 'Assassin's Creed' and 'Final Fantasy'."