Sir Ian McKellen ran out of a plastic surgeon's office after being warned of the dangers of having a facelift.

The 84-year-old actor considered going under the knife to alter his appearance - but Ian had a last-minute change of mind after being warned of what it would entail.

The acclaimed star told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: "My face looks older than it did 40 years ago … so what? I wouldn’t consider surgery.

"I did once - I went to see about getting rid of these jowls. The man began telling me what it entailed and said, ‘We cut through this muscle’. I was out of there like a shot."

Despite his fame and success, Ian actually avoids looking at himself in the mirror.

The actor explained that he's simply become "used to being the oldest person" he knows.

He shared: "Actors have to look in the mirror professionally - I never do so at home. I’ve got used to being the oldest person I know."

Meanwhile, Ian recently admitted that his life changed "overnight" after he came out as gay.

The movie star came out as gay in 1988 and he acknowledged that it was a life-changing moment for him.

He told Variety: "Almost overnight everything in my life changed for the better - my relationships with people and my whole attitude toward acting changed."

Ian also feels it's difficult for non-gay people to relate to his struggle.

The veteran actor said: "People who are not gay just simply don’t know how it damages you to be lying about what you are and ashamed of yourself.

"I was brought up at a time when it was illegal for me to have sex with a man. And that was not that long ago."