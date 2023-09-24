Naomie Harris screamed so loudly while suffering period pains her neighbours called police as they feared she was being murdered.

The James Bond actress, 25, spent years suffering from more agonising menstrual pain than most women as she suffered a double-whammy of polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) and adenomyosis.

She told The Times newspaper about her crippling monthly pains: “My neighbours once called the police because they thought someone was trying to kill me as I was screaming so loudly.

“Adenomyosis is horrendous. People think, ‘Oh, I have painful periods, just get on with it.’

“I’m talking about periods that made me collapse in a bathroom in an airport.”

PCOS can come with ovarian cysts while adenomyosis causes endometrial tissue in the lining of the uterus to grow into the muscular wall of the uterus, which enlarges it and can lead to heavy menstrual bleeding.

It’s possible to have both simultaneously, leaving sufferers in agony every month.

Naomie’s PCOS was first identified at the age of 14 when she fainted in agony as she walked across her school playground.

It was reported by the Daily Mail that aged 26 she feared she wouldn’t be able to take a part in Danny Boyle’s ’28 Days Later’ as period pains had left her in so much agony she was barely able to move for nearly a week.

But she told the newspaper her symptoms were relieved by a new “miracle” magnets cure.

She chose a magnet that had been through clinical trials and was licensed by the Government's Medical Devices Agency.

It was about the size of a coin and fitted into a pouch that clips on to the user’s underwear to sit over the uterus to combat the strong contractions of the uterus as it expels the lining of the womb that causes cramping many women experience during their periods.

Naomie told the Mail: “It was like a miracle. I didn’t think they would help, although friends said they swore by them for all sorts of aches and pains.

“Having polycystic ovaries really made things a lot worse than just normal pain from periods. Each month they would become inflamed.”