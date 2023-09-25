Sir Michael Caine is glad he's never worked with an intimacy coordinator.

The 90-year-old actor has questioned the need for the on-set experts, who are responsible for making actors and actresses feel safe and secure during intimate scenes.

Asked for his thoughts on their role, Michael told the Daily Mail newspaper: "Really? Seriously? What are they? We never had that in my day."

Michael has enjoyed a long and hugely successful career in the movie business, and he feels relieved that he's never had to work with an intimacy coordinator.

He shared: "Thank God I’m 90 and don’t play lovers anymore is all I can say."

The 'Alfie' actor also acknowledged that times have changed in the movie business.

He said: "In my day, you just did the love scene and got on with it without anyone interfering. It’s all changed."

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Michael suggested that 'The Great Escaper' could be the last film he ever makes.

The acclaimed actor is widely considered to be an icon of the movie industry, and Michael hinted that the new drama would be his last-ever film - even though he's previously teased retirement and then made a comeback.

Michael told the Daily Telegraph newspaper: "I wasn’t 90 then. I am bloody 90 now, and I can’t walk properly and all that. I sort of am retired now."

Despite this, Michael admitted to having a "wonderful time" during the film's shoot.

The London-born star shared: "I was so happy to do it. I just loved the character of Bernie. I thought he was incredible, and it’s so beautifully written.

"With COVID and all that, I hadn’t done a picture for three years, and I thought I was finished. And I suddenly did it - and had such a wonderful time."