Michelle Dockery married Jasper Waller-Bridge at an intimate ceremony in London on Saturday (23.09.23).

The 'Downton Abbey' star tied the knot with Phoebe Waller-Bridge's talent agent brother at St Nicholas church in Chiswick, West London in front of friends and family including the groom's famous sister and the bride's former 'Downton' co-stars Lily James, Joanne Froggatt and Laura Carmichael.

Michelle, 41, walked down the aisle wearing a white satin Emilia Wickstead gown and holding a £995 clutch bag by Aspinal of London while the 35-year-old groom wore a suit by Etro.

Other guests at the bash included fellow 'Downton' stars Lesley Nicol, Elizabeth McGovern, Hugh Bonneville, Lesley Manville, Imelda Staunton, Allen Leech and Jim Carter as well as the show's creator Julian Fellowes.

Actor James Norton is also believed to have been among the guests during the couple's big day, which ended with a reception at Orleans House Gallery in Twickenham.

Michelle and Jasper met through mutual friends in 2019 and announced their engagement in January 2022 by placing a notice in The Times newspaper.

The actress was previously engaged to publicist John Dineen, but she was left heartbroken when he died in 2015 at the age of 34 after contracting a rare form of cancer.

Two years after his death, Michelle opened up about the tragedy in an interview with the Guardian newspaper - declaring she thought of herself as a "widow".

She explained: "We were engaged, and married at heart, and so I do consider myself a widow ... That’s the first time I’ve said that, and it’s a bit of a relief to say so."

Michelle added of her loss: "I wouldn’t expect [anyone] to [understand]. I spent more time in hospitals that year than some people do in a lifetime. I wouldn’t wish it on anyone or expect them to know. ... You see things differently."