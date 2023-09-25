Christy Turlington didn't know the words to George Michael's 'Freedom!' before she filmed the music video for the song.

The 54-year-old model stars in the iconic video alongside the likes of Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Linda Evangelista, and Christy has admitted to having a last-minute panic before the cameras started rolling.

During 'The Super Models' documentary, Christy explained: "My very first scene that I shot was where you just see my eyes through, like, this cutout. You see my mouth, then you see my eyes, you see my mouth, you see my eyes. And anytime I dip down it's because I don't know the words yet. I'm not that great with lyrics."

Linda also experienced something similar.

She shared: "When I got to the set and they wanted me to lip-sync, I didn't know the words. I had to learn them very quickly in the trailer while they were doing my hair and make-up."

On the other hand, Cindy remembers feeling that she had the worst part in the music video.

The 57-year-old model explained: "I just remember it being super dark and someone explaining to me that I was going to be in a bathtub. I was like, 'Really?' I felt like everyone else had a better part than me."

Meanwhile, Naomi revealed that she negotiated their part in the video during a conversation in a Los Angeles nightclub.

The model recalled: "Basically, I'm in a nightclub in Los Angeles, The Roxbury actually on Sunset, and George is there and he comes up to me and he says, 'So what is it that you guys want?'

"I said, 'We want this much money and round-trip Concorde tickets.' He goes, 'And that's it?' I said, 'That's it.'"