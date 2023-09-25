Starbreeze has apologised for the connection problems and bugs that have plagued 'Payday 3'.

The third game in the series launched last week, but many players faced being thrown out of the game altogether, and CEO

Tobias Sjögren has insisted the team is "working tirelessly" to solve the issues.

He tweeted on X: “We are so sorry that the infrastructure didn’t hold up as expected, and although it’s impossible to prepare for every scenario – we should be able to do better.

“We work tirelessly until we have restored all services and our players can get back to heisting again without issues!”

Perhaps the biggest faux pas of all, those playing on the PS5 were actually playing an older version of the game.

One user commented on Reddit: "Payday 3 launch is unplayable."

What's interesting, the creator of the 'Payday' series recently confessed the third game is not much different from the second instalment.

Ulf Andersson, who left the game's developer Starbreeze, the parent company of Overkill Software, in 2015, shared how the upcoming game will feel very familiar to players.

He told NME: “They’re sticking really close to the original concept.

“And I love a good fight. I’m more of an underdog than anything else. I’m just hoping that they f***ing crush it, right?”