Talks are said to be underway for a third 'Star Wars Jedi' game.

Following the success of 'Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order' and the follow-up 'Star Wars Jedi: Survivor', Cameron Monaghan, who played Cal Kestis in both games, has revealed another instalment is being discussed.

Speaking at Ocala Comic Con in Florida, he teased: “We’re in the process of doing that right now. So that’s a big undertaking and it’s been some conversations so far, but hopefully when all things are said and done we’ll be able to go in and make something really cool for you guys again."

Director Stig Asmussen - who has since departed EA - recently hinted at making a trilogy.

He said there are plenty of "ideas" beyond the forthcoming game for Jedi Knight Cal Kestis' journey to continue.

The director told IGN: "I always wanted to see this as a trilogy. How can we take Cal and the crew to new places beyond what we were doing in the first game? We had a pretty decent idea of timeframe where we wanted Survivor to take place, what the stakes were going to be, what the tone of the game was going to be, what Cal was going to be up against, and how the crew was going to factor into that. And there's ideas of what we could do beyond that as well."

He added that a third game in the EA series would likely be made using Unreal Engine 5.