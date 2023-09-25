'Marvel's Spider-Man 2's Peter Parker voice actor Yuri Lowenthal is "tired" of talking about the changes to his character's face.

In order to improve the facial animation process, Insomniac changed Peter's face in a 2020 remastering of the original 2018 game 'Marvel's Spider-Man', and it didn't go down well on the whole, with some comparing his look to MCU Spider-Man actor Tom Holland.

However, Yuri insists that it didn't stop him from doing his job and admits people need to "get over it".

Speaking with ComicBook.com, he said: "The performance was the same for me. I got over it as soon as they said: 'Hey, we wanna make this change so that the facial animation is better.'

"I said: 'I'm all in!' I don't care if he looks like a goblin, if my performance is better, then I'm in. I'm kind of tired of talking about it to be honest, because I think everything that needs to be said has been said. Some people will take longer to get over it, some people will never get over it.

"The one positive thing I take away from this experience is that people connected emotionally so hard and so deeply in the first game that they're mad when they feel that person changes. I can only be so mad about that because it worked, not the change thing, but you connected with the character which is great. Now, get over it!"