Azzedine Alaia treated Naomi Campbell "like a daughter".

The 53-year-old model has admitted that the designer totally changed her life, explaining that he treated Naomi like a member of his own family.

During an episode of 'The Super Models', Naomi shared: "He introduced me to so much in the world. I met so many amazing people, I learned about art, architecture, design, most importantly I got to watch him work.

"I got to be part of his work, and he really treated me like a daughter. I mean, like, made me breakfast, made me dinner.

"We used to fight, don't get me wrong. I would sneak out the window, go clubbing. They'd call and tell him I was in the nightclub, he'd come down to the nightclub, and before he would take me home, he'd say, 'You wore the outfit wrong', and he'd be fixing it. Because you have to imagine, the boutique was my closet. What girl of 16 years old has an Alaia shop as her closet?!"

Alaia passed away in November 2017, aged 82, and Naomi admits that she initially struggled to come to terms with his passing.

She said: "My papa was a genius. I thought my papa was going to live forever. I never imagined ... I never even thought about him leaving."

The model also acknowledged that he had a huge impact on her life and her career.

Naomi shared: "When he passed away, it was a shock to the system. My life would've definitely been different without him. He protected me in this business. He guided me."