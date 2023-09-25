Alicia Keys is set to release her own tea range.

The 'Empire State of Mind' singer's company AK Worldwide have submitted an application for a trademark using a pun on her own name, so that the 42-year-old star can release a hot beverage line called Alicia Teas, TMZ reports.

The move comes three years after the 'Fallin'' hitmaker's husband, Swizz Beats, presented her with her own Alicia Teas collection during her birthday celebrations.

Video footage of Swizz handing over his gift showed Alicia study the packaging and exclaim: “It’s for real. It means that you did this very far in advance."

Her spouse quipped in response: “Everybody in Starbucks all around the world will see Alicia Teas. Happy birthday, baby. Love you.”

Meanwhile, Alicia - who has two sons, Egypt, 12, and eight-year-old Genesis, with Swizz - previously praised her mother and grandmother for the lessons they taught her.

The 'Girl on Fire' hitmaker - whose mom Teresa Auguello raised her alone - said at the iHeart Radio SeeHer Hear Here: Celebrating Women Who Make Music and Culture event: “I love how [my mom] empowered me to be a strong woman who has an opinion, who’s not afraid to say it.

"[My grandmother] mentored me in a way of how to treat people, how to love people, how to be kind and thoughtful to people."

And Alicia thinks that these life lessons helped her “prove herself” in the music industry.

She said: “Nobody was expecting me to be so clear about what I wanted and what I didn’t want, and to be so involved and completely be the producer of my music, the writer of my music.

"…I was gonna prove myself, no matter what it took.”