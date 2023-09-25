Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde have settled their bitter child custody battle.

The ‘Ted Lasso’ actor, 48, broke up with the 39-year-old ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ director – with whom he has children Otis, nine, and Daisy, six – in November 2020, prompting an epic legal battle over maintenance for the children and where they should live.

New court filings obtained by the Daily Mail have now shown Jason has agreed to pay his ex $27,500 per month in support for their two kids, who will split their time between their parents.

This settlement comes nearly two years after the exes first entered into their legal battle and is said to be based on Jason’s estimated 2023 income of $10.5 million – and Olivia’s income of $500,000 this year.

The Mail said the court papers stated: “The parties agree that child support for the minor children in the amount of $27,500 per month is sufficient to maintain the needs of the minor children considering Jason’s station in life… is consistent with each child’s best interest, and application of the guideline would be unjust or inappropriate in this case.”

Jason and Olivia have also settled on joint custody for Otis and Daisy, with each of the stars taking care of the two on a “week-on, week-off basis”.

It is thought the kids will split their time between New York and Los Angeles.

During the court fight, Jason filed a motion to halt a California order that ruled their children should live in the state.

Olivia also accused him of failing to pay her child support despite his “superior” wealth.

The actress and filmmaker went on to date former One Direction member Harry Styles, 29, following her split from Jason, but has now split from the singer.

She was infamously served legal papers as part of her battle with the actor while on stage at CinemaCon in April 2022.

At the time, a source told Page Six the actress was mortified, adding: “It seemed unthinkable to her, and it took a moment to set in, but as mortifying as it was, she did not want to give a reaction.”

But the pair have since put on a united front, and were recently spotted cheering on their son Otis at his soccer game, with the exes even hugging and high-fiving.

The former couple started dating in November 2011 and got engaged in January 2013.

Jason has said he doesn’t think his split with Olivia as the end of their relationship, telling The Observer newspaper: “I don’t think it’s the ending of something, as much as now we’ve added three or four charms to the bracelet of our lives.”

Jason added he would always maintain as optimistic an outlook as his US college football coach character in ‘Ted Lasso’ – until he was faced with certain death.

He said: “Until I’m faced with being on a plane that’s supposed to go down, or some biopsy brings back some bad news or some other major shift happens in my life or someone near and dear to me’s life, I have no reason not to be as optimistic as the character I’ve been lucky enough to portray for the last three years… I have no complaints. Leave that to the experts.”