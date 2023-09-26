Gok Wan, Heidi Range and Joe McElderry are among the stars to have donated clothes to a swap shop.

Fashionistas can mark Fashion Month by heading to the Foxy Laundrette in Hull at the weekend to upcycle or donate old clothes for a wardrobe refresh, and they can even pick up an outfit with a famous former owner, as Ricky Hatton, Molly Marsh, Alison Hammond and Adam Collard have also handed over some of their garments.

Gok, who will open up The Foxy Laundrette on Friday (28.09.23), said: “I’m delighted that people are finally starting to recognise the real fashion capital of the UK.

"The North has delivered some of the most iconic looks of all time, and with the Foxy Laundrette, we’re bringing them to the wonderful people of Hull.

"This research said that over a third of you are waiting for your glow up moment… so what are you waiting for? Enter in your tired, old clothes and leave feeling fabulously Foxy-fied!”.

The pop-up was created after research from Foxy Bingo found Northern cities in the UK are setting the pace in fashion trends, with almost three quarters of Brits descreibing the north as fearless (35%), trend-setting (28%) and iconic (26%) in their fashion choices, compared to the conservative (23%) and boring (13%) southern counterparts.

Elsewhere in the survey, the late Princess Diana's infamous Revenge Dress was named the top celebrity look, followed by Amy Winehouse's retro style, Spice Girl Geri Horner's Union Jack dress, Liam and Noel Gallagher's parkas, and Sir Elton John's sunglasses.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, topped the list of celebrity fashion influences, with retired soccer star David Beckham in second place. Supermodels Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell placed third on the list, with Gok himself in fifth.

All items of clothing donated will support a local charity.

The Foxy Laundrette will open 29 September from 12-8pm and 30September from 10am-6pm.

Tickets are free and available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-foxy-laundrette-the-uks-first-celebrity-swap-shop-tickets-709265691777