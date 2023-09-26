Former 'Pretty Little Liars' star Torrey DeVitto has got engaged.

The 39-year-old actress took to Instagram to reveal her significant other, director Jared LaPine, got down on one knee and popped the question earlier this month when they were walking in woodland while she was wearing her pyjamas.

She posted: "Earlier this month at 5 pm on a weekday while walking the back trails at the farm, still in my PJs and goat boots, he got down on one knee, in what I hoped wasn’t poison ivy, and asked for forever. My answer was obvious. (sic)"

Jared feels like the "luckiest man in the world" after Torrey said yes.

He wrote on Instagram: "On September 1st, I got engaged to my best friend. Now I get to spend every single day as the luckiest man in the world. I love you more than anything and everything @torreydevitto (sic)"

The couple became Instagram official in June when Jared shared a picture of them embracing.

He posted: "Enter Cheesy/Sappy line here -"

Torrey - who was previously married to her 'The Vampire Diaries' co-star Paul Wesley from 2011 to 2013 - commented on the photo: "I love us."

The pair have since shared several snaps together, including one in a poppy field in June.

Torrey wrote: "Michigan Poppies and Pride #HappiestPlaceOnEarth (sic)"

In 2019, Torrey told how her former 'One Tree Hill' co-star Chad Michael Murray gave her "lots of good dating advice" when they filmed Hallmark Channel’s 'Write Before Christmas' movie.

She told Us Weekly magazine: "He actually said, ‘Listen, I don’t set people up, but if I ever find someone I think is good for you, I’m sending him your way!'

"I was like, 'Thanks, Chad!' "