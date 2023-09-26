Julia Fox has revealed there "wasn't any sex" in her relationship with Kanye West.

The 33-year-old actress and model - who dated the 46-year-old rapper early in 2022 - has reflected on their romance in her new memoir 'Down the Drain', but she doesn't go into as much intimate detail about their time together as does with other previous relationships.

Asked why Kanye is the "one boyfriend [she doesn’t] describe sex with", she told the New York Times: "Because there, like, wasn’t any. It wasn’t really about that."

Julia recently explained she is "not trying to have bad blood" with Kanye, and she only covers her time with him “briefly” in her book.

She told E! News: “It's like six pages. I feel like I went very lightly on it. I'm not trying to have bad blood or anything, it's all in the past.

"I’m so excited for the book. I feel like it was just so cathartic to like let go of all that because, in life, things happen and you just kind of pretend that they didn't happen and put them away in a shelf in your mind and that's it.

“And when you're writing a book, you're really forced to confront those things.”

Meanwhile, the 'Uncut Gems' star - who has two-year-old son Valentino with her ex-husband Peter Artemiev - previously said it appeared to her as if the ‘Donda’ rapper “had a lot to work on” and she didn’t have the “emotional capacity” to deal with his issues.

And she insisted that she is still “proud” of herself for breaking away from such a relationship.

She told ES Magazine: “It just seems like he had a lot to work on, and I just don’t have time for it, or energy. I don’t have the bandwidth or emotional capacity for it.

"I’m proud of myself for that. Pre-Valentino Julia would have definitely stuck it out and been there for longer.”