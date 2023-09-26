SAG-AFTRA members have voted in favour of a video games strike.

Amid the ongoing actors' union's industrial action, which has seen actors stage a walkout since July over pay, working conditions, and fears about the rise in the use of AI, 98.32 per cent of its 34,687 members who cast ballots said they wanted a strike over the union's Interactive Media Agreement with gaming giants such as Activision, EA, Insomniac, Epic Games, Take 2 Productions, and Warner Bros.

SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher said: "It's time for the video game companies to stop playing games and get serious about reaching an agreement on this contract.

"The result of this vote shows our membership understands the existential nature of these negotiations, and that the time is now for these companies - which are making billions of dollars and paying their CEOs lavishly - to give our performers an agreement that keeps performing in video games as a viable career."

The union's national executive director and chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland said: "I remain hopeful that we will be able to reach an agreement that meets members' needs, but our members are done being exploited, and if these corporations aren't willing to offer a fair deal, our next stop will be the picket lines."

Chief contracts officer Ray Rodriguez added: "Between the exploitative uses of AI and lagging wages, those who work in video games are facing many of the same issues as those who work in film and television.

"This strike authorization makes an emphatic statement that we must reach an agreement that will fairly compensate these talented performers, provide common-sense safety measures, and allow them to work with dignity. Our members' livelihoods depend on it."

While this doesn't necessarily mean there will be strike action, the net bargaining session is due to take place this week, with the union hoping to reach an agreement with the companies over the "critical issues where we are still far apart".