Insomniac had to strike the right balance of Venom being "scary", but not "too scary" in 'Marvel's Spider-Man 2'.

Senior art director Jacinda Chew has spoken about the great lengths they went to ensure each little detail of the alien symbiote gave off the right impression.

Speaking to NME, Chew explained: “When you’re making a creature that can take a lot of different forms, it’s got to be somewhat liquid but it still has to feel strong.

“One of the first things I figured out very quickly is [Venom] shouldn’t be dripping.

“If he’s constantly dripping it starts to look comical, so that’s not scary at all. Then if you look at the tendrils, sometimes if you [make them] too thin, it does start getting into body horror and it looks a little too scary.”

In the game, Peter Parker's suit becomes infected by Venom's symbiote and makes him act differently with others.

Chew added: “We don’t want you to forget that something’s off."

In the same interview, Chew revealed Lizard is "humongous" and "can’t be reasoned with".

Fans can expect nods to the original villain in the Marvel comics, but they decided to "crank it up to 11" and have him "struggling with his humanity", meaning there will be plenty of action between Lizard and Spidey.

She said: “For Lizard in particular, we definitely want to pay respects to what was done before in the comics, where you have Lizard in his lab coat and pants, and he’s kind of human-size and struggling with his humanity.

“But we also want to crank it up to 11 and make our version of Lizard one that’s lost all humanity. He’s humongous. He’s not wearing clothes, he can’t be reasoned with.”

Chew explained how Peter Parker will need to “both contain and help [Lizard], but also stop him."

In the story trailer, Parker's best friend Harry Osborne seeks the web-slinging superhero's help to "heal the world."

And Kraven the Hunter is on the prowl, with Parker needing the assistance of co-Spider-Man, Miles Morales.

The ending sees Venom doing his worst on the city, leaving viewers wondering who the symbiote has merged with this time.