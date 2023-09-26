Idris Elba predicts the gaming and movie worlds will collide in the future.

More and more huge names are voicing characters in big gaming franchises, with the 'Luther' star playing Solomon Reed in spy-thriller 'Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty', and he insists it's just a "sign of the times".

Speaking to the BBC, he said: "Games and actors have always worked together but we're seeing more notable film actors being moved into gaming."

He continued: "Every game now that has a big engine also has these big film-like cut scenes that are equally as entertaining. You can skip them, but most times you sit and watch, because your fingers are hurting from the last round."

Kit Harington, Rami Malek and Keanu Reeves are among the actors making moves in video games.

And the only difference is that it's an "even deeper" collaborative experience because the voice actors rely on the animator and a "bigger team".

Idris said: "Character work is character work, performance is performance. You're using the same muscles, whether it's games, or commercials or whatever else you are doing.

"The difference with games is you definitely have to collaborate even deeper, because you're relying on an animator and a bigger team around you."

He added: "I think there's definitely a world where the two worlds really do merge.

"We almost have it with virtual reality. You can be in a virtual world within a movie or a game and just look around."

The 'Hijacked' star would never watch himself in his movies and TV shows, but he will be playing 'Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty'.

He said: "I play video games a lot and have done for most of my life. I had an Amstrad back in the day and pretty much every other console.

"I'm not one to watch my own performances, but I will play this game. I put so much work into it for years."