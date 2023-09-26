Amazon is investing up to $4 billion in ChatGPT rival Claude.

Jeff Bezos' firm has agreed a deal with the AI startup Anthropic, which is made up of former employees of ChatGPT developer OpenAI, which will see the tech giant invest an initial $1.25bn (£1.02bn) for a minority stake in the business, which could increase to a whopping $4bn (£3.3bn).

Anthropic is to use Amazon Web Services as its primary cloud provider and use AWS’s Trainium and Inferentia chips to build its foundation models, while Amazon's gain is making use of Claude to improve voice assistant Alexa and its customer services.

Andy Jassy, Amazon's chief executive, said: “We have tremendous respect for Anthropic’s team and foundation models, and believe we can help improve many customer experiences, short- and long-term, through our deeper collaboration.

Dario Amodei, chief executive and co-founder of Anthropic, commented: “By significantly expanding our partnership, we can unlock new possibilities for organisations of all sizes, as they deploy Anthropic’s safe, state-of-the-art AI systems together with AWS’s leading cloud technology.”

Microsoft has a similar deal with OpenAI.