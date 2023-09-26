Gmail’s basic HTML view is being discontinued.

From early next year, Google's email service will automatically be viewed in Standard view.

An email sent to Gmail users read: “We’re writing to let you know that the Gmail Basic HTML view for desktop web and mobile web will be disabled starting early January 2024. The Gmail Basic HTML views are previous versions of Gmail that were replaced by their modern successors 10+ years ago and do not include full Gmail feature functionality."

Gmail warns users that HTML view is only intended for “slower connections and legacy browsers”.

Meanwhile, Google is planning to delete inactive accounts later this year.

The tech giant will look at removing accounts that haven't been used or even signed into over the past couple of years, including those linked to Gmail, Docs, Drive, Meet, Calendar, YouTube and Google Photos.

The company wrote in a new blog post: "These accounts are often vulnerable, and once an account is compromised, it can be used for anything from identity theft to a vector for unwanted or even malicious content, like spam."

They noted such accounts could use old, outdated passwords, while they are 10 times less likely to be using two-factor authentication.

Google will start deleting accounts in December 2023, with the first to go including accounts that were created and never used.

The company has promised to send multiple notifications before deleting an account, with the reminders going to both the main account email and any backups provided at the time.

To preserve Google accounts, users should sign in at least once every two years.

When it comes to activity to keep your account, you can read or send an email, use Google Drive, watch a video on YouTube, use Google search, use Google sign in to a third party app, or download an app via the Google Play Store.

Meanwhile, having a subscription linked through your Google account - such as a news publication, app, or Google One - also counts as activity.