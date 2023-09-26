H and M is the latest retailer to charge shoppers who return items bought online.

Customers now must pay £1.99 to give back parcels either in store or online – with the cost taken from their refund – but returns are still free for the fashion chain’s members.

Rival retailers such as Zara, Boohoo, Uniqlo and Next already charge for online returns.

An H and M spokesperson told the BBC the move was introduced in the summer, while retail expert Jonathan De Mello told the BBC: “It’s interesting that companies seem to be doing it by stealth, but it's a sensible thing to be doing.

“It makes economic sense, as it discourages shoppers from bulk buying online products and then returning the majority of them.

“That’s been a real problem for companies.”

He also said even though some customers may react negatively to the charge, most would understand the need for companies to make the move – with

many shoppers are also becoming more aware of the environmental impact of deliveries, returns and ‘fast fashion’.

But Mr De Mello warned that it might spark a backlash among some groups of people, such as those with disabilities, who rely on online shopping.

He added: “Particularly in the cost of living crisis, retailers need to work harder to retain customers, as people are keen to shop around for the best deals.

“Loyalty is fickle, but if you can provide clear incentives, such as free returns, then you're more likely to retain your customers.”

Shopping on the web spiked during the pandemic, but it has sparked a huge increase in the number of items being sent back because they do not fit, or were not as expected.

Retailers often cover the costs of online returns as a way of winning customers from rivals, and it takes up warehouse staff’s time.

Analysts said other retailers were likely to follow H and M in charging for returns.

The chain’s website tells shoppers they will not be charged the £1.99 fee if items are determined to be faulty or incorrect and urged customers to make sure to note that information when registering their returns.

It also says its members can continue to make returns for free.