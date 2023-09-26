'The Drew Barrymore Show' is set to return next month.

The 48-year-old actress came under fire from critics alter she planned to restart her eponymous talk show amid the ongoing Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike before scrapping her plans, but news of a tentative agreement to end the strike action could leave the door open.

'Entertainment Tonight' reports that the show's bosses are looking to get it back on air in October.

It comes after Drew performed a U-turn amid the strike following backlash when she revealed she was to preparing to return to the studio to start filming the fourth season.

She wrote on Instagram: "I have listened to everyone, and I am making the decision to pause the show’s premiere until the strike is over. I have no words to express my deepest apologies to anyone I have hurt and, of course, to our incredible team who works on the show and has made it what it is today. We really tried to find our way forward. And I truly hope for a resolution for the entire industry very soon."

The decision has also received support from CBS Media Ventures, which produces 'The Drew Barrymore Show'.

The company told 'Entertainment Tonight': "We support Drew’s decision to pause the show’s return and understand how complex and difficult this process has been for her."

Drew previously took to Instagram to offer an emotional apology for her decision to return amid the writers' strike.

The actress also explained that she thought it was the best route forward at the time.

In a now-deleted video, Drew shared: "I believe there is nothing I can do or say in this moment to make it OK.

"I wanted to own a decision so that it wasn't a PR-protected situation and I would just take full responsibility for my actions. I know there's just nothing I can do that will make this OK for those it is not OK with. I fully accept that. I fully understand that."