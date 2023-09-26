Sir Rod Stewart has curated a range of cocktails for The Ivy Collection.

The 'Do You Think I'm Sexy?' hitmaker recently launched his own blended Scotch whisky, Wolfie's, and the tipple is being used in a range of drinks to mark the launch of The Ivy Premier Rewards App, with the restaurant group the first in the UK to list the spirit.

Rod said of his favourite: “Enjoy a fabulous Wolfie’s Smash at The Ivy."

As well as the Wolfie's Smash - which features lemon juice, pear syrup, 30+40 Double Jus and mint leaves - there is also the Wolfie's Boulevardie, featuring Antica Formula, Cherry Heering and Campari; and Wolfie’s Highball, which features Wolfie’s Whisky topped up with grape and apricot soda and a dash of absinthe.

The Ivy Premier Rewards App offers two tiers of free membership, with Green members earning points to the equivalent of 5% of their spend every time they dine at The Ivy Collection, The Ivy West Street, The Ivy Club, The Ivy Asia and Granary Square Brasserie - which they can spend to pay future balances at participating restaurants across the group - as well as double points and a birthday surprise. For those making at least 10 visits in a 12-month period, they will be upgraded to Green membership, and as well as Green benefits they will also receive a pass to The Ivy Club for two people each year and access to priority reservation services.

Rod, 78, said: "I've got The Ivy app, and I think it's sexy!"

To mark the launch of the app, until 4 October, users can order a sensation dish of Robata grilled rump steak with wild mushroom sauce, truffle and Parmesan chips at a special price of £14.95 and earn double points. The offer is available at The Ivy Collection restaurants excluding The Ivy Dawson Street Dublin and The Ivy West Street.

Guests who have downloaded the Ivy App from 20 September until 21 December this year will be entered into a draw to win an exclusive dining experience for 10.

Laura Mills, Managing Director of The Ivy Collection, comments “Here at The Ivy, we've always strived to exceed our guests' expectations, and we’re so excited to introduce The Ivy Premier Rewards App, designed with you in mind.

"It's not just an app; it's an invitation to an elevated dining experience through exclusive rewards and seamless reservations. Join us as we take the next step in our culinary journey together."

The Ivy Premier Rewards App is now available to download for free on both iOS and Android devices. To learn more about the app and its features, please visit theivycollection.app.