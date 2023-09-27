The Writers Guild of America strike is officially ending after 148 days.

Following a tentative agreement on a new contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), the board of WGA West and council of WGA East have voted unanimously to lift the strike order at 12:01am PT on Wednesday (27.09.23).

The decision means writers can return to work today before the ratification vote from October 2-9.

The WGA has unveiled the full 94-page contract including a summary of new terms, which includes improvements in compensation, as well as a requirement for minimum staff levels in TV writers rooms.

Also included are better payment terms for screenwriters, plus restrictions when it comes to the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in writing.

Per the agreement, AI isn't allowed to write or write literary material, while AI-generation material won't be considered source material.

Although a writer can opt to use AI while performing writing services - providing the company concsents, and the writer is following company policies - the company itself can't require the use of AI software like CHatGPT.

Meanwhile, the company needs to let the writer know if any material provided to the writer were generated by AI, or include AI-generated material.

While the WGA strike ending could mean a speedy return to the air for programmes like late night TVshows, other productions will still be on hold due to continued strike action by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA).

They said in a statement: "SAG-AFTRA congratulates the WGA on reaching a tentative agreement with the AMPTP after 146 days of incredible strength, resiliency, and solidarity on the picket lines.

"While we look forward to reviewing the WGA and AMPTP's tentative agreement, we remain committed to achieving the necessary terms for our members.

"Since the day the WGA strike began, SAG-AFTRA members have stood alongside the writers on the picket lines.

"We remain on strike in our TV/Theatrical contract and continue to urge the studio and streamer CEOs and the AMPTP to return to the table and make the fair deal that our members deserve and demand."