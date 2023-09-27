Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have reportedly revealed their daughter's name in custody filings.

The 'Game of Thrones' actress and Jonas Brothers singer - who are in the midst of a divorce battle - are said to have revealed the moniker for the first time since their second child's birth in July 2022.

According to Page Six, the court documents reveal their baby is called Delphine.

The couple are also parents to three-year-old daughter Willa, and the name was included in documents as Sophie asked a judge to put their divorce proceedings on hold until they have figured out custody arrangements.

The 27-year-old actress sued her estranged husband last week and alleged he had blocked her from taking their daughters back to the UK, prompting the 'Sukcer' singer, 34, to hit back and insist he was simply adhering to a Florida Court order.

Documents obtained by DailyMail.com earlier this week show Joe and Sophie have agreed to a temporary consent agreement and filed it with a federal judge, meaning the girls will stay in New York's Southern or Eastern Districts - an area which covers New York City, the Hudson Valley and Long Island - for the time being.

The filing stated the former couple "have agreed to the entry of the attached proposed Interim Consent Order, without prejudice to either party's claims and defenses, prohibiting the removal of the parties' children from the jurisdictions... pending further order of this Court."

The actress' lawyer, Stephen Cullen, stated the order was filed to "protect the well-being of the (children) involved" and also to "prevent the (children's) further removal or concealment before the final disposition of the petition."

A draft copy of the order must now be signed by Judge Katherine Polk Failla, who is overseeing the case.

Last week, Joe hit back at Sophie's claims in a statement.

His representative said in part: "Sophie advised that she wanted to take the children permanently to the UK.

"Thereafter, she demanded via this filing that Joe hand over the children’s passports so that she could take them out of the country immediately. If he complies, Joe will be in violation of the Florida Court order."

Joe is seeking "shared parenting with the kids so that they are raised by both their mother and father, and is, of course, also okay with the kids being raised both in the US and the UK".

The musician also rubbished the allegation that he's "abducted" his own children