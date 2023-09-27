Gareth Edwards is not interested in making a sequel to 'The Creator'.

The 48-year-old director has helmed the sci-fi thriller with artificial intelligence at the centre of the story but does not want to expand into a series as he loves endings as a film fan.

In an interview with Screen Rant, Gareth said: "We had a lot of material. We shot a lot. And okay, so look, I would love to go back to this world. There are so many things that I didn't get to do that I would absolutely love to do.

"But my girlfriend's a massive, when we sit and we have some dinner or something, let's watch something. She wants to watch TV shows. I want to watch films.

"And the other day I was like, 'Well, what's your problem? What's going on here?' And I thought about it. I was like endings, my favourite part of the story is the end. My favourite part of a joke is the punchline. And so I just want it to be this self-contained thing.

"So I mean, it's a high-class problem. If someone ever came up and said, 'We want a sequel'. That'd be a really good problem to have. But it is not the plan. No."

Gareth has previously helmed movies such as 'Godzilla' and 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' but felt restricted behind the camera on big-budget flicks and opted to step back from Hollywood as a result.

He told SFX magazine: "I got to make a very low-budget science fiction film with 'Monsters', and I realised there were some serious advantages to having no money.

"It was kind of a shock to have all the money you could ever want, and still be limited. I felt like I could somehow get that big bag of cash and send it back in time to me when I was making 'Monsters', the possibilities would have been infinite.

"And so, in a weird way, I was trying to find that kind of scenario again. I was as much interested in the process of how to make a film as I was the idea."