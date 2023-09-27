Danny Trejo is bringing his Mexican restaurant empire Trejo’s Tacos to the UK.

The Hollywood star - known for his roles in the likes of 'Machete', 'From Dusk Till Dawn' and 'Spy Kids' - is set to launch his first UK site in West London's Portobello Road.

Coming later this year, the London branch of 'Trejo's Tacos' will be the "first instalment of a Europe-wide roll-out strategy".

The two-storey destination restaurant will be able to house 70 people inside with another 30 for alfresco dining on the outdoor terrace.

Danny said in a statement: "When we launched Trejo’s Tacos in LA, our aim was to serve a better version of Mexican food that won’t clog your arteries.

"In Mexican cooking, recipes are handed down through generations, and that’s what inspired this whole concept: generations of my family’s recipes. We’ve taken out the stuff that isn’t healthy, without losing the great taste and flavour.”

In a press release, the team say it will "immerse clientele in an elevated Mexican dining experience", including "an opulent cocktail bar" with "tequila and mezcal infused drinks".

There will also be "an illicit underground speakeasy" which can house DJs for customers looking for some entertainment after dinner.

It's not just the late night crowd though, as the restaurant will also serve breakfast burritos and tacos.

Well known for its brand of "mindful Mexican cuisine", the restaurant uses "fresh, clean, and sustainably sourced ingredients", with the menu boasting "all the beloved signature dishes.

Danny added: “When it comes to restaurants, everyone asks me: what’s my secret? Restaurants usually die within their first year.

"We’ve opened seven in four years. People come for the food, good service, and a feeling of community. People come back for the good food… and because they feel at home when they step back inside a Trejo’s Tacos. That’s all.

“I’m so ready to bring Trejo’s Tacos to London. I love the creativity that the city inspires, and I can’t think of a better place to launch internationally than with our friends in London.

"I’m excited that we found the perfect time and team to bring Trejo’s to its second home.”

Restaurateur Jerome Armit - who is the co-CEO of Trejo's Tacos UK - will lead the London-based venture, alongside film producer and financier Sean O’Kelly.

Jerome added: "When Sean and I set out on this journey, we knew we were onto something special. Mention it to anyone who’s been to LA and they’ll tell you it’s the first place they visit.

"We knew there was a huge gap in the market here in the UK for authentic and healthy Mexican Food."

