Sharon Osbourne was left looking like “Quasimodo” after plastic surgery.

The 70-year-old – who has been open about her fondness of going under the knife in the past – has now said she feels like there hasn’t been any part of her body left unscathed by her procedures.

She was quoted by the Daily Star newspaper as saying: “There’s not one part of my body that I haven't had twisted, lifted, elongated, whatever.

“I’ve been messed up many times. This last one was a kind of fix-it job from the guy that did it before.

“I looked like Quasimodo, because I had one eye here, one eye there. It was wicked.”

Mum-of-three Sharon previously revealed she has finally decided to turned her back on cosmetic surgery after a 2021 facelift left her “looking like a cyclops”.

She told The Sun newspaper: “That put me off and it frightens me, I really f****** pushed it with the last facelift and I am now like, ‘No more’.

“Time is against me, I cannot have another facelift.”

She also told The Sunday Times newspaper about the disastrous procedure: “I’m telling you, it was horrendous. I’m, like (to the surgeon), ‘You’ve got to be f****** joking.’

“One eye was different to the other. I looked like a f****** cyclops. I’m, like, ‘All I need is a hunchback.’

“It hurt like hell. You have no idea.”

Sharon, who has children Aimee, 40, Kelly, 38, and Jack, 37, with her husband Ozzy, has also said one of her operations left her looking like Elvis doing his trademark snarl as it involved lifting her mouth.

Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy, 74, has said he is opting to halt his back surgeries after undergoing a “final” procedure last week.

He retired from touring several months ago due to structural damage to his spine and has confirmed he won’t be looking to undergo further operations on his neck and back as he prepared for his fourth one.

Ozzy said on Tuesday’s (19.09.23) episode of ‘The Osbournes Podcast’: “Tomorrow, I have my final surgery on my neck. Which it is gonna be the final surgery, because I can’t do it anymore. Regardless of the way it ends up after tomorrow, I’m not doing it anymore. I can’t.”

Ozzy’s health struggles have included a fall in 2019 that aggravated a spine injury from a decade earlier and being diagnosed with a rare form of Parkinson’s disease in 2020.