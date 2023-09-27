Mods will be automatically disabled with 'Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty'.

The downloadable expansion went live on Tuesday (26.09.23) for players on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, and developer CD Projekt Red has revealed one of the content changes it brings.

A statement on X read: “We wanted to let you know that mods will be automatically disabled for the launch of Phantom Liberty.

"This is to prevent issues with the game that are caused by mods before they receive their update from the modding community. We want to make sure you have the best experience when playing the game.”

Some of the other 2.0 changes included a brand new perks system and improved AI.

Idris Elba previously praised ‘Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty’ for its “deep” storytelling.

The 'Luther' actor plays NUSA FIA agent Solomon Reed, a pivotal character in the storyline.

The expansion was first announced during The 2022 Game Awards last year.

He wrote: “The deepest game narrative ever. Enjoy. #Cyberpunk2077 #PhantomLiberty #TheGameAwards."

Sony initially delisted ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ from the PlayStation store and issued out refunds to all its customers after being swamped with angry complaints at the time of its launch in 2020.

Developers asked PS4 and Xbox One gamers to give them a chance to fix the bugs and reconsider after players complained of poor gameplay and glitches.

Marcin Iwiński, co-founder of CD Projekt, apologised in a video posted to the game’s YouTube channel at the time.

He said: “Despite good reviews on PC, the console version of Cyberpunk 2077 did not meet the quality standard we wanted it to meet.

“I and the entire leadership team are deeply sorry for this and this video is me publicly owning up to that.

“Please don’t fault any of our teams for what happened.

“They all are incredibly talented and hard-working.

“Myself and the board are the final decision makers, and it was our call to release the game. Although, believe me, we never ever intended for anything like this to happen.”

The new expansion promises to be bug-free.