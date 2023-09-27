The 'Payday 3' team looking at possible offline mode after its disastrous launch.

Developer Starbreeze was forced to issue an apology for the connection problems and bugs that have plagued the game.

The third game in the series launched last week, but many players faced being thrown out of the game altogether, and CEO

Tobias Sjögren insisted the team is "working tirelessly" to solve the issues.

He tweeted on X: “We are so sorry that the infrastructure didn’t hold up as expected, and although it’s impossible to prepare for every scenario – we should be able to do better.

“We work tirelessly until we have restored all services and our players can get back to heisting again without issues!”

Perhaps the biggest faux pas of all, those playing on the PS5 were actually playing an older version of the game.

One user commented on Reddit: "Payday 3 launch is unplayable."

Now, the team is trying to work out a way to make the game less reliant on having an internet connection.

In a new statement, it said: "In the short-term, this means Starbreeze’ focus is to ensure the player experience. In the long-term, this means evaluating a new partner for matchmaking services and making Payday 3 less dependent on online services."

And taking to X to clarify the latter, CEO Tobias Sjögren wrote: “Team is looking at possibility to add some sort of offline mode."