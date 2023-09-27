NewJeans have recorded the 'League of Legends' World Championship soundtrack.

The South Korean girl group - comprising Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein - had "fun" exploring a "new genre" to them with 'Gods', which was penned by Riot Games’ principal composer Sebastien Najand and Mako’s Alex Seaver.

The band said: “It was fun to try a new genre and sound.

Through this collaboration, we are happy to present a song that incorporates both NewJeans’ and League of Legends’ unique colours. We hope it brings you a new sense of empowerment!”

An animated video will launch alongside the track on October 4.

The World Championship will take place in South Korea next month.

Carrie Dun, the global head of creative, esports at Riot Games, commented: “Between Worlds taking place in Korea and NewJeans’ meteoric rise, this partnership felt fated as a true cultural celebration.

“We think ‘Gods’ will set the stage for what’s bound to be an incredible Worlds.”

NewJeans follow in the footsteps of Lil Nas X, Imagine Dragons, and Against The Current in releasing the official soundtrack.