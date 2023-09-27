Samsung have launched a new partnership with Skateboard GB, fronted by Olympian Sky Brown.

The tech giant and the sport's governing body in Great Britain are planning to help British boarders to 'Skate More, Skate Better' and inspire the next generation with a series of initiatives including coaching opportunities for beginners aged 8-16, supporting and maintaining community skate parks and spaces throughout the country, and supporting elite athletes by financing performance pathways and competition entries for Team GB.

James Hope-Gill, CEO at Skateboard GB said “We’re absolutely delighted to be partnering with Samsung, as they look to support us in developing and growing skateboarding throughout the UK. Both organisations aim to inspire and nurture skaters in amazing skateable spaces across the country and this partnership is a key part of facilitating our desire to provide skaters the opportunity to “Skate More, Skate Better” from grassroots skateboarding through to the Olympics.”

To further empower and inspire the next generation, Samsung has brought together a team of pro skaters to help champion the sport, with World Champion Sky leading a team including Jordan Thackeray, Stefani Nurding, Rianne Evans, Ashley Mercer and Alex Decunha. The skaters will be capturing their #withGalaxy content with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5, with the device's innovative features such as Flex Mode enabling the skateboarders to take the perfect action shots.

Sky said: “One thing I love even more than skateboarding, is seeing others try it and love it for themselves! You have to have the right attitude, and never give up – it’s all about having the guts. I can feel people in the UK getting behind our sport and I can't wait to see where we can take it together."

The partnership was launched in London on Wednesday (27.09.23), where Team Samsung Galaxy Skate showed off their skills at BaySixty6 skatepark to an audience of local young skateboarders, where they showed what’s achievable if you have the guts to try and demonstrate the capabilities of Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip5, as the perfect device to ensure that when you hit the ramp, you never miss a trick.

Find out more: https://www.samsung.com/uk/samsungskate