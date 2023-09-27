Katherine Heigl has started being recognised more for her pet food range than 'Grey's Anatomy'.

The 44-year-old actress – who rose to fame as Dr Izzie Stevens on the long running medical drama between 2005 and 2010 – lives on her Utah ranch with her husband Josh Kelley and their three children, and she named her animal brand after their Badlands home.

She told Extra: "I’m most proud of, right now in my life and career… that people don’t stop me on the street as much anymore and go, like, ‘Izzie!’

"They stop me to tell me that their dog loves my food, and it makes me so happy because I’m like, ‘I win, the dogs love me.’ ”

She admitted their ranch and her company is "a lot of responsibility", but the work is "so worth it".

She said: “We have horses, two donkeys, and two goats and two pigs and chickens and cats and dogs… We did just get two guinea pigs — that’s exciting for the children.”

Katherine had an acrimonious exit from 'Grey's Anatomy' 13 years ago, and she felt "such shame for a long time" after her departure.

Her position on the show was called into question in 2008 after she withdrew her name from contention at the Emmy Awards, claiming at the time: "I did not feel that I was given the material this season to warrant an Emmy nomination"

She later agreed a deal to end her contract in 2010.

In a joint interview with her former co-star Ellen Pompeo for Variety's 'Actors on Actors' series earlier this year, she explained: "I think that [the show's success] gave me this confidence that was a false sense of confidence.

"It was rooted in something that couldn’t and maybe wouldn’t always last for me.

"So then I started getting real mouthy, because I did have a lot to say, and there were certain boundaries and things that I was not OK with being crossed. I didn’t know how to fight that."

It took almost a decade of soul-searching for Katherine to properly reflect on what transpired.

She admitted: "It took me until probably my mid- to late-30s to really get back to tuning out all of the noise and going: 'But who are you? Are you this bad person? Are you ungrateful? Are you unprofessional? Are you difficult?'

"Because I was confused! I thought maybe I was. I literally believed that version, and felt such shame for such a long time, and then had to go: 'Wait. Who am I listening to? I’m not even listening to myself.' I know who I am."