'Ozark' star Julia Garner says "sunglasses" are her favourite accessory.

The 29-year-old actress - who plays Ruth Langmore in the hit Netflix crime drama - prefers to dress in simple outfits but can't resist a high quality accessory and the right designer shades are a must for her.

Harper's BAZAAR, she said: "I love a simple outfit—a T-shirt, turtleneck, jeans. But then I do love a bag and a shoe if I’m going to go a little extra. And I love coats so much - it makes an outfit look cooler. Also sunglasses. Sunglasses might be my favorite accessory when they’re the right shape for your face.”

Julia is one of the new faces of the Gucci Guilty fragrance collection, representing Gucci Guilty Elixir.

The parfum pour femme updates the original olfactory profile of the Gucci Guilty collection and contains amber florals, notes of wisteria accord and citrusy mandora, combined with tonka bean, rose and violet.

Garner feels like she "won the lottery" being asked to work with the luxury fashion house.

She said: "[The fragrance] is really celebratory, in a way, so I’m just really excited. I feel so grateful to be a part of, and welcomed into, the Gucci family.

"It’s so rare that you meet people as kind and talented as the people at Gucci, and they’re just so wonderful as human beings. I feel like I won the lottery with them. Every time I work with them, it feels like I’m celebrating something.”

The 'Inventing Anna' star revealed that the right scent doesn't help her get into character for her roles, but that might be because her alter egos "would not wear perfume".

She said: "It’s funny, because a lot of the characters that I’ve played would not wear perfume. If I were to incorporate the Guilty fragrance with a character, it would probably have to be somebody that is a really strong character, a strong personality. It has a boldness to it that I think I would put to a bold person, if I was playing that type of role.”