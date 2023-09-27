Megan Fox and Sharna Burgess have an "amazing connection".

Brian Austin Green has revealed that Megan, his ex-wife, and Sharna, his fiancee, have actually developed a "mutual respect and love for each other" over recent years.

The 50-year-old actor - who has Noah, 11, Bodhi, nine, and Journey, seven, with Megan, as well as Zane, 14 months, with Sharna - said on the 'Whine Down with Jana Kramer' podcast: "You know, family defines itself obviously in different ways.

"But with her, we do share so much and she now shares so much with Sharna, and they have an amazing connection and friendship and mutual respect and love for each other because of that."

Sharna, 38, also revealed that she doesn't have any "bad feelings" towards Megan.

She shared: "[Megan's] very much a part of our life, and we'll always be connected because of the kids. So we are all family."

Earlier this year, Sharna revealed that Brian and Megan "do a great job of co-parenting".

The dancer told the 'Not So Hollywood' podcast: "Honestly, the relationship is great. We're actually all going to Universal today, all together, which is amazing for the kids.

"The reason it's great is because the focus is the kids. There's nothing else that needs to be considered other than making this a beautiful, healthy and whole environment for them."

Sharna also praised the celebrity duo for setting a good example for their children.

She said: "For them, representation matters. So for them, 'Okay, mommy and daddy aren't together anymore, but they still get along really well.' We can still do things with each other. Communication, mutual respect, learning to show love for the people around you, that's all the stuff that they're watching, and that's so important.

"We do a great job of co-parenting, and we have fun with it as much as we can. I think there's this weird, archaic idea that exes can't be friends, and co-parenting has to be hard."