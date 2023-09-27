Gwen Stefani feels she's "supposed to be" with Blake Shelton.

The 53-year-old singer - who has been married to Blake, 47, since 2021 - has never had any doubt that he's the perfect man for her.

The chart-topping star - who met Blake on 'The Voice' in 2014 - told PEOPLE: "I didn't see any of this coming with Blake. This was just a big old 'What?' It was an amazing gift to experience love like that for the first time.

"He's changed my life ... when I [started dating] Blake, that's when I felt home, like, 'Oh, this is where I'm supposed to be, with this guy'."

Gwen and Blake actually love the life they've built together in Oklahoma.

The blonde beauty - who was previously married to musician Gavin Rossdale - shared: "I am not really a dirt person, a bug person, I don't like that much humidity. But it's so beautiful [in Oklahoma], and you kind of feel like you're going into this vortex. Nature - and God - is all right there."

Earlier this year, meanwhile, Blake announced his departure from 'The Voice'.

The singer confirmed that he would leave the NBC show at the end of season 23.

Blake - who had been an ever-present figure on the show - said in a statement: "I’ve been wrestling with this for a while and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from 'The Voice' after season 23.

"This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me. It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at 'The Voice' from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best."