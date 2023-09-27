Sharna Burgess experienced a "moment of clarity" while using drugs during her teens.

The 38-year-old ballroom dancer has revealed that she used drugs, including meth, during her teenage years - but Sharna decided to get sober after she saw a glimpse into her potential future during a party in her native Australia.

During an appearance on the 'Old-ish' podcast, Sharna shared: "I was 17 years old, and this was at the end of probably being awake for three days.

"We were sitting out [in] the backyard of someone’s house, and a crack pipe was being passed around with meth in it, and we were all taking hits of it.

"I saw everybody sitting opposite me with complete clarity of what my future looked like. Here I was, 17 years old, high, awake for three days. Watching 20-somethings and maybe even young 30-somethings passing around this crack pipe just waiting to get a little bit more out of it."

Sharna realised that her life was headed down a dangerous route, and so she decided to take control of the situation.

The professional dancer - who has Zane, 14 months, with Brian Austin Green - shared: "I realised that I had come from being an Australian champion ballroom dancer.

"I represented my country at the World Championships. I was an athlete, the best in the country at the time. And because of a knee injury, I fell off … But I realised how far I’d fell and how much I needed to get back to that person, that this was not what I was meant for."

Sharna now acknowledges that her "moment of clarity" changed the course of her life.

She said: "I was gifted this moment of clarity of I could change my life and I was meant for more. I hope that those moments happen for everybody."