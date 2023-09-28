Chelsea Handler has insisted her mystery man is not a "new boyfriend".

The 48-year-old comedian - who split from ex Jo Koy in July 2022 - sparked speculation she had a new boyfriend after referencing John Mayer's 2001 hit 'Your Body Is A Wonderland' alongside a photo of herself kissing a man on the cheek.

On her Instagram Story, she captioned the cosy-looking snap: "This is my baby. He is full of love and positivity and his body is my wonderland.

"I love my baby and now I go back to work."

However, she has since shared a video to her Instagram Story clarifying the situation and explaining the rumoured beau was actually a bartender near her home.

She said: "Now my publicists are calling me. I did not announce new boyfriend on Instagram.

"That man is a bartender right next door to my house in Mallorca and that's why he's my baby.

"Baby doesn't mean boyfriend. Baby means he is my baby because he made me so many drinks. I can't believe I have to clarify things like this."

In July 2022, she and Jo announced their breakup before their first anniversary as the former 'Chelsea Lately' host said they "decided together that it is best for us to take a break from our relationship right now".

She captioned their post at the time: "I know many of you were invested in our love, and I wanted to express to you how much that meant to both of us.

"How much it still means. And how much I now believe in love for each one of us."

She added that the split was "not an ending", but instead "another beginning".

Over the summer, Chelsea revealed she was focusing on loving herself first before getting back into the dating world.

Speaking on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast, she said: "I have a lot of respect for that time, where you are out of a relationship or right before you're going into a relationship, to really be mindful of that time and the space that you have, so that you can show up in a really good way for any relationship you're in, and to know when to take a timeout."