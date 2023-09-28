Blac Chyna has insisted she and Derrick Milano are a "power couple".

The 35-year-old reality star - who is now going by her birth name Angela White - has reflected on her romance with the 29-year-old rapper after they went Instagram official earlier this week, and she has revealed how their love "found" them.

In a statement to PEOPLE magazine, she said: "You won’t be able to say power couple without mentioning Angela White and Derrick Gray!

“They always say don’t go looking for love, let love find you. In… this case love found us.

“I know that might sound cliche, but hey, it be like that sometimes.”

Angela revealed the "best thing" about their relationship is that it is based on "friendship", which in turn focuses on “long talks, consistency, support, love, trust, and faith”.

She insisted God's timing is "always right", and they have to "have faith" in God and then "each other".

She added: “Being able to be around somebody in your most vulnerable state plays a huge role in a successful relationship.

“Not to mention how important communication is to express to each other feelings, emotions, and honesty.”

Their romance is helped by both of the pair "executing and dominating" their career goals, while they both "value this relationship".

Angela - who revealed her mother Tokyo Toni "loves" Derrick too - also teased "some very impactful things" for the couple in the future which will "not only elevate" them "as a team", but also "the community and the world by leading by example".

The mother-of-two - who has King Cairo Stevenson, 10, with rapper Tyga, and Dream Kardashian, six, with Rob Kardashian - confirming her new romance comes almost two weeks after she celebrated one year of sobriety.

She wrote on Instagram: "September 14 , 2023 marks my one-year of sobriety this year taught me a lot about myself. I made up my mind on September 14, 2022 that I was done with the alcohol. This process is not easy but I did it, I plan on continuing practicing sobriety.

"I want to thank everybody that has been supporting me with this part of my journey.

"Angela White is unstoppable, smart, beautiful, brave, a great mother, and a great friend.

"I’m hoping that when you see this, this will inspire you if you are struggling with any addiction, just know that you can do it and you are worth it."