Kylie Minogue has launched a coat hanger range – despite having a phobia of them.

The Australian pop star, 55, suffers from a condition known as kremastraphobia and says she hates the sound of hangers clanging together, but is charging £25 for sets of three clothes danglers branded with her first name.

They are being sold on Kylie’s official website and feature a design of her signature across the top of each brown wooden hanger in black.

The ‘Can’t Get You Out of my Head’ singer admitted in a 2010 interview with ELLE magazine about her hang-up over the items: “It’s a room in my home where everything is laid out – and it never looks like other people’s wardrobes do in magazine shoots.

“The problem is I hate putting things on hangers. I have a hanger phobia – I don’t like the way they sound when you put them in the wardrobe.”

Kylie recently said making her new album ‘Tension’ was like being in therapy.

The ‘I Should Be So Lucky’ singer split from her 47-year-old fiancé Paul Solomons earlier this year after five years with the graphic designer, and has now said making music following the split was the catharsis she needed.

She told Music Week about the making of her 16th studio album, released on 22 September: “I was happy to get some of these emotions out of myself.

“The studio can be like therapy. So yes, some challenging moments, which almost everyone has.”

Kylie added about two songs on the record that especially helped keep her upbeat: “To be able to express some of those things – particularly with a song like ‘Story’ or ‘Hold On To Now’ where, in some parts, I’m not even exactly sure what I’m saying – that’s why we write songs.

“It’s hard to express this stuff in normal dialogue. So, anyway, some challenging stuff.”