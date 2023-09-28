'Horizon Forbidden West' is coming to PC.

Sony has announced the PC port that was possible thanks to its acquistion of port developer Nixxes Software two years ago.

It will be available via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

The publisher has also revealed that the “complete edition” of the 2022 role-playing title is heading to the PS5 on October 5.

On top of the main game, it includes the 'Burning Shores' expansion, a digital art book and soundtrack. 'Horizon Zero Dawn'

The PC and PS5 news comes after it was revealed that 'Horizon Zero Dawn' is getting a boardgame prequel to 'Horizon Forbidden West'.

'Horizon Forbidden West: Seeds of Rebellion' from Steamforged Games can have up to four players and will see them play brand new characters.

The tabletop is set in the “distant lands of a far-future Earth” and will “cover never-before-seen-events”.

It will also be backward compatible with the 2020 board game.

A Kickstarter will launch on November 21, and those wishing to play should keep their eyes peeled over on the Steamforged Games website for updates.